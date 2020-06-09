FOX Sports Florida restarts the 2019-20 season with replays of Orlando Magic victories

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 9, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to replay Magic wins from the 2019-20 NBA season. Starting tomorrow, June 10 at 7 p.m., Magic fans can tune in on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays to watch Orlando’s victories from this season in chronological order.

Broadcast schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Original date Notes Wed 6/10/20 7 PM Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic 10/23/19 Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 9 rebounds to power Orlando to a 94-85 victory in the season opener for each team. Sat 6/13/20 4:30 PM New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic 10/30/19 Aaron Gordon scored 10 of his 15 points in a fourth quarter that the Magic dominated to top the Knicks by a final score of 95-83. Sun 6/14/20 7 PM Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic 11/8/19 Evan Fournier scored 19 points and hit two huge 3-pointers in the Magic’s 118-86 rout of the Grizzlies. Wed 6/17/20 7 PM Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic 11/13/19 Seven Orlando players scored in double figures and the Magic came up with a big fourth quarter to beat Philly 112-97. Sat 6/20/20 4:30 PM San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic 11/15/19 Trailing by seven with less than five minutes to play, Orlando rode some hot 3-point shooting from Fournier and Terrence Ross to capture a 111-109 win. Sun 6/21/20 7 PM Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic 11/17/19 Markelle Fultz opened the game with two 3-pointers and carried that momentum deep into the night to help Orlando secure a 125-121 victory. Wed 6/24/20 7 PM Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers 11/27/19 Riding Fournier’s hot hand, the Magic connected on 48.4 percent of their shots and drilled 12 3-pointers in a 116-104 road win. Sat 6/27/20 4:30 PM Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic 12/1/19 Fournier tied his career-high with 32 points as the Magic gutted out a 100-96 win over the Warriors. Sun 6/28/20 7 PM Orlando Magic at Washington Wizards 12/3/19 Evan Fournier continued his hot play with 31 points as the Magic withstood a late push to topple Washington 127-120.

