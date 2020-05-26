Orlando Magic Classic Replays continue on FOX Sports Florida with 2009 Eastern Conference Finals

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 26, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Orlando Magic, announced start times this week for new classic replays from the 2009 NBA Playoffs. Starting tonight at 6:30 p.m. with Game 1 of the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals, Magic fans can tune in throughout the week to watch Orlando battle the Cleveland Cavaliers. Classic replays will be televised on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The weeknight airings will lead up to ‘Magic Classic Saturday’ on FOX Sports Florida, featuring every series win for the week in sequential order. Additional Magic replays will be announced at a later date.

Replay schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Notes Replay Tue 5/26/20 6:30 PM Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers 2009 Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Magic Classic Saturday: May 30 at 12:30 PM Tue 5/26/20 8:30 PM Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 Magic Classic Saturday: May 30 at 2:30 PM Thu 5/28/20 8 PM Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference Finals Game 4 Magic Classic Saturday: May 30 at 5 PM Sat 5/30/20 7:30 PM Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic 2009 Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 Sun, May 31 at 6:30 PM

*replay start times are subject to change depending on NBA schedule

