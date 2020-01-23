FOX Sports Florida to televise 6 Miami Marlins spring training games

MIAMI (Jan. 23, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, announced today the network will televise six Marlins Spring Training games throughout February and March. The six-game slate will provide baseball fans with their first look at the Marlins as they prepare for Opening Day 2020. Statewide television coverage begins Monday, Feb. 24 when the Marlins take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. In addition to televising the games, each broadcast will be made available for live streaming on FOX Sports GO.

Full schedule below:

Monday, February 24 at 1 PM: vs St. Louis Cardinals | FSFL FSGO | On the call/notes: FOX Sports Midwest broadcast

Sunday, March 8 at 1 PM: at St. Louis Cardinals | FSFL FSGO | On the call/notes: Shared broadcast with FOX Sports Midwest; Todd Hollandsworth

Wednesday, March 11 at 1 PM: vs New York Yankees | FSFL FSGO | On the call/notes: FOX Sports Florida broadcast; Paul Severino and Todd Hollandsworth

Thursday, March 12 at 1 PM: at St. Louis Cardinals | FSFL FSGO | On the call/notes: FOX Sports Midwest broadcast

Saturday, March 14 at 1 PM: vs St. Louis Cardinals | FSFL FSGO | On the call/notes: Shared broadcast with FOX Sports Midwest; Paul Severino

Friday, March 20 at 1 PM: at New York Yankees | FSFL FSGO | On the call/notes: YES Network broadcast

