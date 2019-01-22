FOX Sports Florida to televise 7 Miami Marlins spring training games

MIAMI (Jan. 22, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, announced today the network will televise seven Marlins Spring Training games throughout February and March. The seven-game slate, featuring six games out of Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, will provide baseball fans with their first look at the Marlins as they prepare for Opening Day. Statewide television coverage begins Saturday, Feb. 23 when the Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals. In addition to televising the games, each broadcast will be made available for live streaming on FOX Sports digital platforms.

Full schedule below:

Sat. February 23: 1 PM vs St. Louis Cardinals on FSFL. Notes: FOX Sports Midwest broadcast

Mon. February 25: 1 PM @ Tampa Bay Rays on FSFL. Notes: FOX Sports Sun broadcast

Sat. March 2: 1 PM @ St. Louis Cardinals on FSFL. Notes: FOX Sports Midwest broadcast

Sun. March 17: 1 PM vs St. Louis Cardinals on FSFL. Notes: FOX Sports Midwest broadcast

Tue. March 19: 1 PM vs New York Mets on FSFL. Notes: FOX Sports Florida broadcast

Wed. March 20: 1 PM @ St. Louis Cardinals on FSFL. Notes: Shared broadcast with FOX Sports Midwest

Sun. March 24: 1 PM @ St. Louis Cardinals on FSFL. Notes: Shared broadcast with FOX Sports Midwest

