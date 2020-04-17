Miami Marlins Rewinds on FOX Sports Florida extended through April

MIAMI (April 17, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to extend replays of Marlins wins from the 2019 MLB season through April. ‘Marlins Rewinds’ will complement ‘Marlins Classics,’ which begin on Monday, April 20, with replays of the most memorable games in Marlins history. Additional ‘Marlins Rewinds’ will be announced next month.

Broadcast schedule:

Sat. 4/18/20 at 12 PM & 11 PM: Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins; Original date: 6/29/19

NOTES: Neil Walker had a two-run home run, Starlin Castro added a run-scoring double, and JT Riddle followed with a go-ahead two-run double to beat Philly

Sun. 4/19/20 at 12 PM & MIDNIGHT: Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves; Original date: 7/6/19

NOTES: Caleb Smith gave up four runs on five hits with six strikeouts in the Marlins’ 5-4 comeback win at SunTrust Park.

Tue. 4/21/20 at 12 PM & MIDNIGHT: New York Mets vs Miami Marlins; Original date: 7/12/19

NOTES: Smith’s single in the third inning helped open the door for Miami’s four-run inning.

Thu. 4/23/20 at 12 PM & MIDNIGHT: San Diego Padres vs Miami Marlins; Original date: 7/16/19

NOTES: Jordan Yamamoto and Miami held on for a 12-7 win over the Padres in the series opener at Marlins Park.

Sat. 4/25/20 at 12 PM & MIDNIGHT: San Diego Padres vs Miami Marlins; Original date: 7/18/19

NOTES: With one out in the ninth inning, Anderson slapped an RBI double that scored Yadiel Rivera from second in Miami’s 4-3 victory.

Sun. 4/26/20 at 12 PM & MIDNIGHT: Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox; Original date: 7/23/19

NOTES: Smith flirted with a perfecto and a no-hitter, until those achievements were broken up in the sixth inning.

Tue. 4/28/20 at 12 PM & MIDNIGHT: Miami Marlins at Chicago White Sox; Original date: 7/24/19

NOTES: Zac Gallen established big league highs for innings and strikeouts in the Marlins’ 2-0 victory at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Thu. 4/30/20 at 12 PM & MIDNIGHT: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks; Original date: 7/26/19

NOTES: The Miami Marlins wore their Florida Marlins throwbacks in a 3-2 walk-off victory at Marlins Park.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for 32 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.