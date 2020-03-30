FOX Sports Florida announces ‘Miami Marlins Rewinds’ schedule through mid-April

MIAMI (March 30, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to continue televising Marlins wins from the 2019 MLB season. Continuing on Wednesday, April 1, baseball fans can tune in every day at noon and again in primetime to watch Miami’s victories from last season in chronological order.

Broadcast schedule:

Wed. 4/1/20, 12 PM & 8 PM: Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers (original date: 5/23/19)

Garrett Cooper connected on a two-out grand slam in the ninth inning off that propelled the Marlins to a 5-2 comeback victory.

Thu. 4/2/20, 12 PM: Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals (original date: 5/27/19)

Jose Ureña’s needed just 80 pitches to get through seven frames and beat Washington.

Fri. 4/3/20, 12 PM & 8 PM: Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants (original date: 5/28/19)

Jorge Alfaro and Cooper each connected on three-run home runs in Miami’s 11-3 blowout of the Giants at Marlins Park.

Sat. 4/4/20, 12 PM: Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants (original date: 5/29/19)

Closer Sergio Romo notched career save No. 120 and locked down a 4-2 Marlins victory over San Francisco.

Sun. 4/5/20, 12 PM & 7 PM: Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres (original date: 6/1/19)

The Marlins matched their biggest inning of the season with five runs in the fourth inning.

Mon. 4/6/20, 12 PM: Miami Marlins at San Diego Padres (original date: 6/2/19)

Alfaro homered, doubled and collected a career-high four RBIs in a 9-3 victory over the Padres at Petco Park.

Tue. 4/7/20, 12 PM & 7 PM: Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers (original date: 6/4/19)

Backed by a franchise-record of 11 runs in an inning, the Marlins steamrolled to a 16-0 victory over the Brewers at Miller Park.

Wed. 4/8/20, 12 PM & 8 PM: Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers (original date: 6/5/19)

Brian Anderson blistered his first career grand slam, which helped propel the Marlins to an 8-3 win over Milwaukee.

Thu. 4/9/20, 12 PM & 7 PM: Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals (original date: 6/12/19)

Jordan Yamamoto’s Major League debut featured seven shutout innings, while striking out five in the Marlins’ 9-0 victory over St. Louis.

Fri. 4/10/20, 12 PM & 8 PM: Miami Marlins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (original date: 6/15/19)

Cooper collected three singles and scored two runs in the Marlins’ 4-3 comeback victory over the Pirates.

Sat. 4/11/20, 12 PM & 8 PM: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals (original date: 6/18/19)

Yamamoto became the first pitcher since at least 1908 to begin his career with consecutive outings of seven or more innings pitched.

Sun. 4/12/20, 12 PM: Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals (original date: 6/20/19)

JT Riddle connected on a two-run home run in the 11th inning, and the Marlins pulled out a 7-6 win over the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Mon. 4/13/20, 12 PM & 8 PM: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (original date: 6/21/19)

Sandy Alcantara allowed one run in Miami’s 2-1 victory at Citizens Bank Park.

Tue. 4/14/20, 12 PM: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (original date: 6/22/19)

Playing in his first big league game since June 20, 2009, Wilkin Castillo made a triumphant return by delivering a go-ahead two-run double.

Wed. 4/15/20, 12 PM & 8 PM: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies (original date: 6/23/19)

Yamamoto allowed a pair of first-inning runs before settling in for a 6-4 victory over the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

