FOX Sports Florida to replay Miami Marlins victories from 2019 season

MIAMI (March 18, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to replay Marlins wins from the 2019 MLB season. Beginning on Thursday, March 19, baseball fans can tune in every day at noon and again in primetime to watch Miami’s victories from last season in chronological order.

Broadcast schedule:

Thu. 3/19/20, 12 PM and 8 PM — Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins (original date: 3/30/19)

Miguel Rojas had two doubles and three RBIs as Miami did a little bit of everything in a 7-3 win.

Fri. 3/20/20, 12 PM and 7 PM — Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins (original date: 3/31/19)

Sandy Alcantara breezed through eight shutout innings with six strikeouts and no walks.

Sat. 3/21/20, 12 PM and 8 PM — Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves (original date 4/6/19)

Jorge Alfaro belted two home runs in a 4-2 Marlins comeback victory.

Sun. 3/22/20, 12 PM — Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (original date: 4/13/19)

A trio of Marlins homered in the third inning to lift Miami to a 10-3 win over Philly.

Mon. 3/23/20, 12 PM and 8 PM — Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins (original date: 4/19/19)

Caleb Smith racked up eight strikeouts in the Marlins’ 3-2 victory over the Nationals.

Tue. 3/24/20, 12 PM — Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins (original date: 4/20/19)

Brian Anderson chipped in two doubles and an RBI in a rough outing for Max Scherzer.

Wed. 3/25/20, 12 PM and 8 PM — Miami Marlins at Cleveland Indians (original date: 4/23/19)

Pablo López struck out six and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning for Miami.

Thu. 3/26/20, 12 PM — Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs (original date: 5/6/19)

Jon Berti clubbed his first career homerun to power Miami to a win at Wrigley Field.

Fri. 3/27/20, 12 PM and 8 PM — New York Mets at Miami Marlins (original date: 5/17/19)

Miami rocked reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in an 8-6 win.

Sat. 3/28/20, 12 PM and 7 PM — New York Mets at Miami Marlins (original date: 5/18/19)

Pablo Lopez matched career highs for innings and strikeouts Miami’s 2-0 win at Marlins Park.

Sun. 3/29/20, 12 PM and 7 PM — New York Mets at Miami Marlins (original date: 5/19/19)

Sandy Alcantara hurled first career shutout on 89 pitches to help the Marlins the Mets.

Mon. 3/30/20, 12 PM and 7 PM — Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers (original date: 5/21/19)

Harold Ramirez slugged his first HR and Nick Anderson notched his first victory.

Tue. 3/31/20, 12 PM — Miami Marlins at Detroit Tigers (original date: 5/22/19)

Garrett Cooper’s first career home run proved to be the catalyst in a 6-3 Marlins’ comeback.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

