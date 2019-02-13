J.P. Arencibia named new pre- and postgame analyst for Marlins broadcasts on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI (Feb. 12, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, announced J.P. Arencibia has joined its roster of Marlins on-air talent for the 2019 season. In his new role, Arencibia will appear on select broadcasts throughout the season as a pre-and-postgame analyst. Arencibia comes to FOX Sports Florida with multimedia experience having spent the last year as host of the “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia” Toronto Blue Jays podcast on Yahoo! Sports. He also served as color analyst in the broadcast booth last season for Major League Baseball’s Facebook Game of the Week between the Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves.

“Growing up in Miami, the Marlins were a part of my baseball upbringing and the first franchise I was able to watch and root for on the path to achieving my own dreams of playing Major League Baseball,” Arencibia said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to cover the team I grew up watching every day and look forward to sharing my insight on the broadcast this season.”

Arencibia played six seasons in the Major Leagues and was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft. His six-year MLB career included stints with the Blue Jays, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays. In 2013, he was the Blue Jays nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is presented annually by MLB to a player who demonstrates the values Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente displayed in his commitment to community and understanding the value of helping others. He announced his retirement from baseball on Jan. 18, 2017 after a career that featured 80 home runs, 245 RBI’s and 370 starts between catcher, first base and designated hitter.

A Miami, Fla. native, Arencibia graduated from Westminster High School and is in the final stages of obtaining his degree in Communications from the University of Tennessee. Follow him on Twitter at @jparencibia9 and on Instagram at @jparencibia44.

