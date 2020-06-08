FOX Sports Florida announces Marlins No-Hitter Week

MIAMI (June 7, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to replay every no-hitter in franchise history this week.

Beginning Monday, June 8, with Al Leiter’s no-hitter vs. the Colorado Rockies on May 11, 1996, fans can tune in throughout the week to watch six-straight nights of masterful pitching performances by Leiter, Kevin Brown, A.J. Burnett, Anibal Sanchez, Henderson Alvarez and Edinson Volquez.

No-Hitter Week Schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Marlins pitcher Mon 6/8/20 12 PM, 7 PM & MIDNIGHT May, 11 1996: Colorado Rockies vs. Florida Marlins Al Leiter Tue 6/9/20 12 PM, 7 PM & MIDNIGHT June 10, 1997: San Francisco Giants vs. Florida Marlins Kevin Brown Wed 6/10/20 12 PM, 7 PM & MIDNIGHT May 12, 2001: Florida Marlins at San Diego Padres A.J. Burnett Thu 6/11/20 12 PM, 7 PM & MIDNIGHT Sept. 6, 2006: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Florida Marlins Anibal Sanchez Fri 6/12/20 12 PM, 7 PM & 1 AM Sept. 29, 2013: Detroit Tigers vs. Miami Marlins Henderson Alvarez Sat 6/13/20 12 PM, 7 PM & MIDNIGHT June 3, 2017: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Miami Marlins Edinson Volquez

