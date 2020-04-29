FOX Sports Florida opens archives for May Miami Marlins Classics and Rewinds

MIAMI (April 29, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, unveiled new classic replays for the month of May featuring the most memorable wins in Marlins history, in addition to more Marlins rewinds of wins from 2019.

Continuing tonight with Game 5 of the 1997 National League Championship Series, Marlins fans can tune in throughout the month to watch the victories that helped shape the franchise. Classic replays will be televised statewide on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while 2019 rewinds will air on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Additional Marlins classic replays will be announced at a later date.

Scroll below for schedules and airings through June 1.

Marlins Classics:

Day Date Time Matchup Notes Wed. 4-29-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Florida Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves 1997 National League Championship Series Game 5 Fri. 5-1-20 12 PM 7 PM 1 AM Florida Marlins at Atlanta Braves 1997 National League Championship Series Game 6 Mon. 5-4-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Cleveland Indians vs. Florida Marlins 1997 World Series Game 1 Wed. 5-6-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Florida Marlins at Cleveland Indians 1997 World Series Game 3 Fri. 5-8-20 12 PM 7 PM 1 AM Florida Marlins at Cleveland Indians 1997 World Series Game 5 Mon. 5-11-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Cleveland Indians vs. Florida Marlins 1997 World Series Game 7 Wed. 5-13-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT New York Mets vs. Florida Marlins The Marlins clinched their second playoff berth in franchise history on Sept. 26, 2003. Fri. 5-15-20 12 PM 7 PM 1 AM Florida Marlins at Chicago Cubs 2003 National League Championship Series Game 1 Mon. 5-18-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Florida Marlins vs. Chicago Cubs 2003 National League Championship Series Game 5 Wed. 5-20-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Florida Marlins at Chicago Cubs 2003 National League Championship Series Game 6 Fri. 5-22-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Florida Marlins at Chicago Cubs 2003 National League Championship Series Game 7 Mon. 5-25-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Florida Marlins at New York Yankees 2003 World Series Game 1 Wed. 5-27-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT New York Yankees vs. Florida Marlins 2003 World Series Game 4 Fri. 5-29-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT New York Yankees vs. Florida Marlins 2003 World Series Game 5 Mon. 6-1-20 12 PM 7 PM MIDNIGHT Florida Marlins at New York Yankees 2003 World Series Game 6

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

2019 Rewinds:

Day Date Time Matchup Original Date Notes Thu. 4/30/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 7/26/19 The Marlins wore their Florida Marlins throwbacks in a 3-2 walk-off victory at Marlins Park. Sat. 5/2/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 7/28/19 Miguel Rojas delivered a leadoff home run and scored twice in the Marlins’ 5-1 win over Arizona. Sun. 5/3/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins vs. Arizona Diamondbacks 7/29/19 Caleb Smith improved his record to 7-4 after hurling nine strikeouts. Tue. 5/5/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Minnesota Twins at Miami Marlins 8/1/19 Harold Ramirez delivered a walk-off homer in the 12th inning to lift Miami over Minnesota. Thu. 5/7/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins 8/8/19 Brian Anderson blasted a pair of home runs to reach 20 homers on the season. Sat. 5/9/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins 8/10/19 Martín Prado’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning scored Harold Ramirez and rallied the Marlins to a 7-6 walk-off win. Sun. 5/10/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins 8/15/19 Anderson, Jorge Alfaro, Lewis Brinson and Starlin Castro each drove in three runs in a 13-7 victory. Tue. 5/12/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins 8/23/19 Isan Diaz belted a game-tying three-run homer in a seven-run third inning in an improbable 19-11 comeback. Thu. 5/14/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins 8/25/19 Elieser Hernandez made quick work of the Phillies, allowing two runs in six innings, in Miami’s win. Sat. 5/16/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins 8/29/19 Rookie Robert Dugger impressed over seven innings in his second big league start at Marlins Park. Sun. 5/17/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates 9/3/19 Sandy Alcantara continued his consistent second half and powered the Marlins to a 5-4 win in 10 innings. Tue. 5/19/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates 9/5/19 Sandy Alcantara continued his consistent second half and powered the Marlins to a 5-4 win in 10 innings. Thu. 5/21/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins 9/8/19 The Moran brothers faced each other in the fourth inning of the Marlins’ 10-7 win at PNC Park. Sat. 5/23/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants 9/14/19 Alfaro launched a two-run homer in the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie. Sun. 5/24/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks 9/17/19 Rojas drove in a career-high six runs for Miami in a 12-6 win at Chase Field. Tue. 5/26/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins 9/22/19 A four-run seventh inning rallied Miami to a 5-3 victory over the Nationals at Marlins Park. Thu. 5/28/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins at New York Mets 9/23/19 Alfaro clobbered a pair of home runs, including his first career grand slam, to help the Marlins defeat the Mets, 8-4. Sat. 5/30/20 12 PM MIDNIGHT Miami Marlins at New York Mets 9/26/19 Jordan Yamamoto hurled six shutout innings and struck out a career-high 10 batters.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

