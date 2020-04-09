FOX Sports Florida announces Miami Marlins classic wins replays

MIAMI (April 9, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to replay the most memorable wins in Marlins history. Beginning on Monday, April 20, Marlins fans can tune in throughout the month to re-watch the victories that helped shape the franchise. The inaugural Opening Day, the first playoff clincher in Montreal and the beginning of the Marlins 1997 World Series championship run are some of the top games that will be featured on FOX Sports Florida. Additional Marlins classic replays will be announced at a later date.

Broadcast schedule:

Mon. 4/20/20 at 12 PM: Florida Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

NOTES: The inaugural Opening Day on April 5, 1993.

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Wed. 4/22/20 at 12 PM: Florida Marlins at Montreal Expos

NOTES: The Marlins clinched their first playoff berth ever on Sept. 23, 1997.

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Fri. 4/24/20 at 12 PM: Florida Marlins at Atlanta Braves

NOTES: 1997 National League Championship Series Game 1

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Mon. 4/27/20 at 12 PM: Florida Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

NOTES: 1997 National League Championship Series Game 3

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Wed. 4/29/20 at 12 PM: Florida Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves

NOTES: 1997 National League Championship Series Game 5

REPLAYS: 7 PM & MIDNIGHT

Fri. 5/1/20 at 12 PM: Florida Marlins at Atlanta Braves

NOTES: 1997 National League Championship Series Game 6

REPLAYS: 7 PM & 1 AM

*replay dates are subject to change depending on MLB schedule

