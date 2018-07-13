FOX Sports Florida announces Marlins Classic Week TV schedule

MIAMI (July 13, 2018) ― FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to televise four classic Florida Marlins games during the upcoming MLB All-Star break in celebration of the team’s 25th anniversary season. The replays will begin airing on Monday, July 16 at 4:30 p.m. and continue every day through Thursday, July 19 on the TV home of the Marlins. Each classic game will also be made available for live streaming on the FOX Sports GO app.

Full schedule of replays:

Airdate: Monday, July 16, 4:30 p.m.

Game: Florida Marlins vs. Colorado Rockies, May 11, 1996

Pitcher Al Leiter throws the first no-hitter in team history.

Airdate: Tuesday, July 17, 4:30 p.m.

Game: Florida Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants, June 10, 1997

Pitcher Kevin Brown only allows one base runner en route to a no-hitter.

Airdate: Wednesday, July 18, 6:30 p.m.

Game: Florida Marlins vs. Montreal Expos, Sept. 23, 1997

Marlins clinch first playoff berth in team history.

Airdate: Thursday, July 19, 7 p.m.

Game: Florida Marlins vs. New York Mets, Sept. 26, 2003

Marlins clinch second playoff berth in team history.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for over 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.