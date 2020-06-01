FOX Sports Florida announces Marlins All-Star Week

MIAMI (June 1, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to bring back five of the most memorable Major League Baseball All-Star Games from over the past two decades.

Starting tomorrow with the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park and continuing through Saturday with the 1997 MLB All-Star Game at Jacobs Field, Marlins fans can tune in throughout the week to watch replays of the Midsummer Classic. Additional Marlins classic replays will be announced at a later date.

Be sure to tune in today at 12 p.m. and tonight at 7 p.m. to watch the Florida Marlins defeat the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the 2003 World Series, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

All-Star Week Schedule:

Day Date Time Matchup Marlins Representatives
Tue 6/2/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park Marcell Ozuna & Giancarlo Stanton
Wed 6/3/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT 2014 MLB All-Star Game at Target Field Henderson Alvarez & Giancarlo Stanton
Thu 6/4/20 12 PM; 7 PM; 1 AM 2010 MLB All-Star Game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Hanley Ramirez & Josh Johnson
Fri 6/5/20 12 PM; 7 PM; 1 AM 2005 MLB All-Star Game at Comerica Park Dontrelle Willis, Miguel Cabrera, Luis Castillo & Paul Lo Duca
Sat 6/6/20 12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT 1997 MLB All-Star Game at Jacobs Field Kevin Brown, Charles Johnson & Moises Alou