FOX Sports Florida announces Marlins All-Star Week

MIAMI (June 1, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to bring back five of the most memorable Major League Baseball All-Star Games from over the past two decades.

Starting tomorrow with the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park and continuing through Saturday with the 1997 MLB All-Star Game at Jacobs Field, Marlins fans can tune in throughout the week to watch replays of the Midsummer Classic. Additional Marlins classic replays will be announced at a later date.

Be sure to tune in today at 12 p.m. and tonight at 7 p.m. to watch the Florida Marlins defeat the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the 2003 World Series, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.

All-Star Week Schedule: