FOX Sports Florida announces Marlins All-Star Week
MIAMI (June 1, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans to bring back five of the most memorable Major League Baseball All-Star Games from over the past two decades.
Starting tomorrow with the 2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park and continuing through Saturday with the 1997 MLB All-Star Game at Jacobs Field, Marlins fans can tune in throughout the week to watch replays of the Midsummer Classic. Additional Marlins classic replays will be announced at a later date.
Be sure to tune in today at 12 p.m. and tonight at 7 p.m. to watch the Florida Marlins defeat the New York Yankees in Game 6 of the 2003 World Series, and be sure to follow @FOXMarlins on Twitter and Instagram for exclusive Marlins content.
All-Star Week Schedule:
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Matchup
|Marlins Representatives
|Tue
|6/2/20
|12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT
|2017 MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park
|Marcell Ozuna & Giancarlo Stanton
|Wed
|6/3/20
|12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT
|2014 MLB All-Star Game at Target Field
|Henderson Alvarez & Giancarlo Stanton
|Thu
|6/4/20
|12 PM; 7 PM; 1 AM
|2010 MLB All-Star Game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Hanley Ramirez & Josh Johnson
|Fri
|6/5/20
|12 PM; 7 PM; 1 AM
|2005 MLB All-Star Game at Comerica Park
|Dontrelle Willis, Miguel Cabrera, Luis Castillo & Paul Lo Duca
|Sat
|6/6/20
|12 PM; 7 PM; MIDNIGHT
|1997 MLB All-Star Game at Jacobs Field
|Kevin Brown, Charles Johnson & Moises Alou