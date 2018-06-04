FOX Sports Florida expands coverage for Marlins 25th anniversary celebration

MIAMI (June 4, 2018) — FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, announced plans Monday to join the team in celebration of their 25th anniversary. Beginning on Monday, June 4, Marlins fans can tune in and relive some of the most memorable moments in franchise history, in addition to watching all the festivities scheduled to take place at Marlins Park.

The fun begins tonight at 7 p.m. with a statewide replay of the 1993 inaugural Florida Marlins Opening Day victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 25th anniversary celebration from June 8-10 at Marlins Park will also be showcased on the broadcast. Coverage includes a special, one-hour Marlins Live pregame show on Saturday before Miami hosts the San Diego Padres and a special, 90-minute Marlins Live pregame show on Sunday featuring the Marlins alumni softball game.

Monday, June 4

— 7 p.m.: 1993 Marlins Opening Day

— 9:30 p.m.: “Inside the Marlins: One Heartbeat” Replay

Saturday, June 9

— 3 p.m.: Marlins Live Pregame Show

— 4 p.m.: Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

Sunday, June 10

— 11:30 a.m.: Marlins Live Pregame Show

— 1 p.m.: Marlins vs. San Diego Padres

Be sure to tune in and visit FOXSportsFlorida.com for channel listings and exclusive Marlins coverage.

