FOX Sports Florida announces Miami Marlins television schedule for new 2020 season

MIAMI (July 20, 2020) — FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Miami Marlins, announced today the network will produce and televise all 60 regular season Marlins games as part of the new 2020 Major League Baseball season. Opening Day coverage will start a with special, one–hour pregame show, at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24, when the Marlins take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Marlins Park will serve as the hub for FOX Sports Florida’s broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Paul Severino and color analyst Todd Hollandsworth calling every game remotely. “Marlins Live” pre-and-postgame shows will also originate from Marlins Park. Jeff Nelson, Gaby Sanchez, Tommy Hutton and J.P. Arencibia will rotate as pre-and-postgame analysts, while Craig Minervini and Jessica Blaylock will each serve as host and in-game reporter throughout the season. Kelly Saco rounds out the broadcast team as contributing host and in-game reporter.

Every Marlins game televised on FOX Sports Florida will be available on FOX Sports GO, the live streaming platform that showcases all of the Sinclair Regional Sports Networks’ events and studio programming through pay-TV providers. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Additionally, SAP (secondary audio programming) in Spanish will be made available for all home game telecasts.

