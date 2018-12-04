FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun win 4 Suncoast Emmy Awards
FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun were awarded four Emmys at the 42nd Annual Suncoast Emmy Awards. The awards recognize broadcast excellence in television markets in the entire State of Florida; Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, La.; Mobile, Ala.; Thomasville, Ga. and Puerto Rico, as presented by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science.
From live coverage to shoulder programming, this year’s Emmy Award winners were honored for their collective hard work, creativity and overall dedication to carefully crafting the stories we tell on a daily basis through our networks and team partners. Since 2004, our networks have won a total of 83 Emmy Awards.
FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun 2018 Suncoast Emmy Winners:
Editor – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)
Josh Hanson – Editor
Fox Sports Sun, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Editor – Sports
Rays 20th Anniversary Opening Day Tease
Brad Bartle, Max Miller
Fox Sports Sun, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Sports – One-Time Special
Kids Day Pregame Show
Ted Ballard, Jason Jackson, Eric Reid, Tony Fiorentino
The Miami HEAT, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Sports – Daily or Weekly Program
Inside the HEAT – Dion Waiters
Shanon Irish, Ed Filomia, Maggie DeBarberie,
Elizabeth Fernandez, Jason Jackson, Edwin Jean
The Miami HEAT, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL