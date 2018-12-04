FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun win 4 Suncoast Emmy Awards

FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun were awarded four Emmys at the 42nd Annual Suncoast Emmy Awards. The awards recognize broadcast excellence in television markets in the entire State of Florida; Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans, La.; Mobile, Ala.; Thomasville, Ga. and Puerto Rico, as presented by the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Science.

From live coverage to shoulder programming, this year’s Emmy Award winners were honored for their collective hard work, creativity and overall dedication to carefully crafting the stories we tell on a daily basis through our networks and team partners. Since 2004, our networks have won a total of 83 Emmy Awards.

FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun 2018 Suncoast Emmy Winners:

Editor – Short Form (Promos, PSAs, Commercials, Opens, etc.)

Josh Hanson – Editor

Josh Hanson

Fox Sports Sun, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Editor – Sports

Rays 20th Anniversary Opening Day Tease

Brad Bartle, Max Miller

Fox Sports Sun, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sports – One-Time Special

Kids Day Pregame Show

Ted Ballard, Jason Jackson, Eric Reid, Tony Fiorentino

The Miami HEAT, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sports – Daily or Weekly Program

Inside the HEAT – Dion Waiters

Shanon Irish, Ed Filomia, Maggie DeBarberie,

Elizabeth Fernandez, Jason Jackson, Edwin Jean

The Miami HEAT, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL