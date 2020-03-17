FOX Sports Florida to replay Florida Panthers wins in primetime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (March 17, 2020) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Florida Panthers, announced plans to replay Panthers wins from the 2019-20 NHL season. Beginning on Sunday, March 22 through Tuesday, April 14, Panthers fans can watch primetime re-airs of some of the very best victories on the network with an additional re-air the following day at 9 a.m.

Broadcast schedule:

Sun. 3/22/20, 7 PM — Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche (original date: 10/30/19)

Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game 29 seconds into overtime for the Cats in a 4-3 win at the Pepsi Center.

Tue. 3/24/20, 8 PM — Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (original date: 11/12/19)

The Panthers rallied to win after trailing by four goals for the first time in their history, defeating the Bruins 5-4 in the shootout at TD Garden.

Thu. 3/26/20, 8 PM — Florida Panthers vs Anaheim Ducks (original date: 11/21/19)

Aaron Ekblad scored his second goal of the game in OT, and the Cats rallied from down four goals to defeat the Ducks at the BB&T Center.

Tue. 3/31/20, 8 PM — Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs (original date: 1/12/20)

Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to pass Olli Jokinen for the most points in Panthers history in an 8-4 victory against the Maple Leafs.

Thu. 4/2/20, 8 PM — Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild (original date: 1/20/20)

Noel Acciari scored the go-ahead goal with six seconds left for the Panthers in a 5-4 victory against the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

Sat. 4/4/20, 8 PM — Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks (original date: 1/21/20)

Joel Quenneville won his first game at United Center as Panthers coach when Frank Vatrano scored a hat trick in a 4-3 victory.

Mon. 4/6/20, 8 PM — Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks (original date: 2/17/20)

Ekblad had two assists, and the Panthers played tough in a 5-3 win against the Sharks at the SAP Center.

Sun. 4/12/20, 7 PM — Florida Panthers vs Montreal Canadiens (original date: 3/7/20)

The Panthers gained ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 4-1 win against the Canadiens.

Tue. 4/14/20, 8 PM — Florida Panthers vs St. Louis Blues (original date: 3/9/20)

The Panthers moved within one point of two Stanley Cup Playoff spots with a 2-1 win against the Blues at the Enterprise Center.

*replay dates are subject to change depending on NHL schedule

