FOX Sports Florida announces broadcast plans for Panthers-Jets game in Finland

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Nov. 1, 2018) – For the first time in network history, FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, will televise a regular season hockey game originating in Europe. The second game of the 2018 NHL Global Series featuring the Panthers and Winnipeg Jets will be televised throughout South Florida with live coverage starting tomorrow at 2 p.m. Craig Minervini and Jessica Blaylock will anchor coverage from the FOX Sports studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., while “Red Deer” Randy Moller and Steve “Goldie” Goldstein will be on site to call the game from Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

In addition to televising the game, FOX Sports Florida will air three replays of the game for Panthers fans unable to watch the live broadcast. The broadcast will also be available for live streaming on the FOX Sports app and FOXSportsGO.com.

See all of this and more on Friday afternoon when the Panthers battle the Jets in game two of the 2018 NHL Global Series, and be sure to follow @FOXPanthers for exclusive Panthers content from our broadcasts.

Replay Schedule:

Fri. 11/2/18, 6:30 P.M.

Sat. 11/3/18, 12 A.M.

Sat. 11/3/18, 6 A.M.

