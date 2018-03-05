FOX Sports Florida announces Miami Marlins 2018 broadcast schedule

MIAMI — FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Miami Marlins, announced the network will produce and televise 158 Marlins regular season games as part of the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Opening Day coverage begins live from Marlins Park with a special, one-hour pregame show, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, when the Marlins host the Chicago Cubs. All broadcasts will feature half-hour Marlins Live pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site. Marlins Live will originate from Marlins Park for home games, while away games will air from the FOX Sports studio in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Paul Severino makes his debut as the new play-by-play announcer for Marlins baseball on FOX Sports Florida, while former Marlins player Todd Hollandsworth returns for his second year in the broadcast booth as color analyst. Four-time World Series Champion Jeff Nelson returns for his third season as analyst, while Craig Minervini is back for his 17th season as pregame host and in-game reporter. Jessica Blaylock rounds out the broadcast team in her fourth season as in-game reporter and host of select “Inside the Marlins” episodes.

All 158 Marlins games televised on FOX Sports Florida will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Roku, Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store. SAP (secondary audio programming) in Spanish will once again be made available for all home game telecasts.

In addition to the 158 games on FOX Sports Florida, a trio of Marlins games will be nationally televised on FS1: Tuesday, June 15 at 8:15 p.m. vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, June 26 at 7:10 p.m. vs. Arizona Diamondbacks and Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7:10 p.m. vs. Atlanta Braves. A fourth game, Saturday, July 7 at 7:15 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals, will be nationally televised on FOX to round out the complete 162-game broadcast schedule.

Going beyond just coverage of games, FOX Sports Florida’s partnership with the Marlins provides fans with more opportunities to get to know the team and its players. Seven half-hour episodes of FOX Sports Florida’s popular “Inside the Marlins” are planned this year and will include player and coaches profiles, with exclusive behind-the-scenes stories and interviews, plus episodes offering inside access to other aspects of the team and its operations.

“Marlins Clubhouse,” a magazine style television series aimed at showcasing stories in and around Marlins baseball, returns for a fourth season on the network. Hosted by Kelly Saco, “Marlins Clubhouse” will premiere new episodes on the first Friday of every month before the start of the Marlins Live pregame show on the network. “Marlins Clubhouse” will engage young baseball viewers, with an emphasis on kids ages 13 to 18, by highlighting local baseball success stories. Episodes will include segments ranging from ‘Coaches Corner’ to ‘South Florida’s Rising Stars.’

