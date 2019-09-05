FOX Sports Florida announces Florida Panthers TV schedule for 2019-20 season

CLICK HERE TO VIEW AND DOWNLOAD THE 2019-2020 FLORIDA PANTHERS BROADCAST SCHEDULE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Sept. 5, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the television home of the Florida Panthers, announced today the network will produce and televise 81 regular season Panthers games as part of the 2019-20 National Hockey League season.

Opening night coverage begins live from AMALIE Arena at 6:30 p.m. when the Panthers open up the season vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Oct. 3. The Panthers home opener vs. the Lightning on Saturday, Oct. 5, will feature a special one-hour pregame show from the BB&T Center. All home broadcasts throughout the season will feature half-hour “Panthers Live” pregame shows along with extended postgame coverage from site.

Play-by-play announcer Steve “Goldie” Goldstein returns alongside new color analyst Randy Moller to provide viewers with expert commentary throughout the season. This season marks the broadcast booth debut for the Goldstein-Moller pairing. Craig Minervini and Jessica Blaylock are back as hosts for the “Panthers Live” pregame, intermission and postgame report.

All 81 Florida Panthers games televised on FOX Sports Florida will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

Going beyond just coverage of games, FOX Sports Florida’s partnership with the Panthers provides fans with more opportunities to get to know the team and its players. Nine “Inside the Panthers Live” broadcasts are scheduled with plans to feature live guests and all-new content. Jessica Blaylock will host these special broadcasts, which will air before nine pregame shows and highlight Panthers hockey on and off the ice.

Of the Panthers’ complete 82-game schedule, FOX Sports Florida will not be able to televise one game due to national television exclusivity.

NEW THIS SEASON

New Desk

Formerly located inside Club Lexus, FOX Sports Florida will debut the new set location inside the BB&T Center on opening night.

Katie Gaus

FOX Sports Florida and the Florida Panthers welcome Katie Gaus as the team’s new digital reporter, as well as in-game reporter for select television broadcasts this season. A two-time Silver Telly Award winner and Pittsburgh, Pa. native, Gaus comes to South Florida after spending the past year as the United State Hockey League’s Media and Communications Coordinator. Prior to her time at the USHL, Gaus worked in local broadcast television, most notably as the weekend sports anchor for WICU12, an NBC affiliate station in Erie, Pa. Gaus was the first ever female sports anchor in the market, where she reported live from major events such as the NFL Playoffs and the Stanley Cup Final. She also interned with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where she served as on camera host for PensTV. Gaus graduated from SUNY Geneseo with a Bachelors in Communication and obtained her Masters from the Newhouse School of Communication at Syracuse University. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_gaus.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

FOX Sports Florida & FOX Sports Sun are the regional television homes of the Orlando Magic, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Heat, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers. The regional sports networks have been fixtures in the homes of sports fans throughout the Sunshine State for the past 30 years. Today, the networks combine to produce more than 700 live sporting events and over 300 studio based and original programs year round. FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports Sun are committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve by engaging our audiences and providing award winning TV and web coverage of Florida’s hometown sports teams. For more information, channel listings and how you can get involved with FOX Sports Florida / FOX Sports Sun, visit www.foxsportsflorida.com.