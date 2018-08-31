FSU backup quarterback Bailey Hockman decides to transfer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State backup quarterback Bailey Hockman has decided to transfer, leaving the No. 19 Seminoles without much depth at the position.
More Florida State Seminoles news
- Willie Taggart’s dream job begins in earnest as FSU gets ready to begin season vs. Virginia Tech
- The Woodshed Preseason Top 10: The old familiars take the top spots
- FSU names junior Deondre Francois as starting QB ahead of season opener vs. Virginia Tech
- Noles CB Levonta Taylor earns back # 1 jersey, Coach calls him ‘one of the best in the country’
- FSU athletic director Stan Wilcox leaving school to take executive post with NCAA
Hockman was at Thursday’s practice but was absent on Friday. A school spokesperson confirmed Hockman’s intention to transfer. He hasn’t decided what school to attend.
The left-hander was part of a three-man quarterback competition in the preseason. Coach Willie Taggart announced this week that junior Deondre Francois would start against No. 20 Virginia Tech on Monday.
Hockman took a redshirt in his first year on campus in 2017 and led the scout team.
After Hockman’s transfer, Florida State has just two scholarship quarterbacks — Francois and sophomore James Blackman. Both quarterbacks have a year of game experience. Francois started in 2016 and Blackman taking over after Francois’ knee injury in last year’s season opener.