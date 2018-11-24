LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mfiondu Kabengele hit a 3-pointer with a half-second left in overtime, and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the championship game of the AdvoCare Invitational with a 79-76 win over No. 19 LSU on Saturday.

The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.

Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele’s shot from the corner bounced off the rim and into the basket.

After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.

Naz Reid’s 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the rim for LSU.

Reid hit a 3 and Emmitt Williams had a fast-break dunk as LSU went up 59-52 with 7½ minutes left.

M.J. Walker had 13 first-half points as Florida State took a 30-29 lead at the break.

LSU (5-1) will go against Oklahoma State in Sunday’s third-place game.