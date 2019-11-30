TV: FOX Sports Florida

Nashville Predators (12-9-4, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (12-8-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Florida enters the matchup against Nashville after losing three games in a row.

The Panthers have gone 6-3-2 in home games. Florida is fourth in the NHL recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Predators have gone 5-4-1 away from home. Nashville is sixth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Roman Josi with 0.7.

Florida beat Nashville 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. leads the Panthers with 23 assists and has recorded 30 points this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Ryan Ellis leads the Predators with a plus-nine in 25 games played this season. Filip Forsberg has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Predators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .874 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Predators Injuries: None listed.