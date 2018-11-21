Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck out indefinitely following surgery to repair fractured ankle

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Wednesday that Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck underwent successful surgery to repair an ankle fracture and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

Trocheck, 25, sustained his injury during the first period of Florida’s Nov. 19 game against the Ottawa Senators.

“Vinny is a tremendous competitor and leader for our club,” said Tallon. “It’s never easy to see a player and person like him suffer an injury like this, but we are confident that he will make a full recovery and be back on the ice with our team this season.”

The 5-foot-11, 186-pound native of Pittsburgh, Pa., has registered 14 points (3-11-14) over 18 games this season with the Panthers. The 2017 NHL All-Star was originally selected by Florida in the third round (64th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.

