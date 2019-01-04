Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck back on ice 6 weeks after ankle fracture, no timetable yet for return

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck was back on the ice and skating Friday, barely six weeks removed from fracturing his right ankle.

The team released a photo of Trocheck on the ice before the team practiced. There is still no timetable for his return.

BREAKING: Vincent Trocheck is on the ice skating before today’s #FlaPanthers practice. The second-line center has been out of action since fracturing his right ankle on Nov. 19. pic.twitter.com/UNd4MOOuws — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 4, 2019

Trocheck had three goals and 11 assists in 18 games before he got hurt in a gruesome scene after crashing into the boards at Ottawa on Nov. 19, and had surgery to repair the fracture two days later. Trocheck has said that he plans on returning to the team this season.

He had career-highs of 31 goals and 44 assists for the Panthers last season.