Panthers acquire Mason Marchment from Maple Leafs, send Denis Malgin to Toronto

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have acquired forward Mason Marchment from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Denis Malgin. Marchment is expected to report to Florida’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Marchment, 24, has appeared in four games with the Maple Leafs this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Uxbridge, Ontario, has produced 18 points (13-5-18) over 24 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL).

He has played in 124 career AHL regular season games with the Marlies, registering 70 points (38-32-70). Marchment won the Calder Cup with the Marlies in 2017-18, notching nine points (6-3-9) in 20 playoff games.

Undrafted, Marchment signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on March 17, 2018.

