NHL Preseason: Aleksander Barkov nets 2 in Panthers’ win over Lightning
AP
In Sunrise, Florida, Aleksander Barkov had two goals and an assist to help the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3.
Jonathan Huberdeau, Dominic Toninato, Denis Malgin and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky started and stopped 12 of 14 shots in his half of the game, and Chris Driedger finished with seven saves.
Alexander Volkov, Anthony Cirelli and Mikhail Sergachev scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy gave up all six goals on 24 shots.
