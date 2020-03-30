Panthers agree to terms with D John Ludvig on 3-year, entry-level contract
SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman John Ludvig on a three-year, entry-level contract.
“John had an outstanding season for Portland in the Western Hockey League and was among the league’s top defensemen,” said Tallon. “He is a talented defenseman who possesses great compete, physicality and character. We are excited for John’s continued development and look forward to his future in the Panthers organization.”
More Florida Panthers news
- Panthers agree to terms with D John Ludvig on 3-year, entry-level contract
- Panthers agree to terms with D Alec Rauhauser on 1-year, 2-way contract
- Panthers agree to terms with D Max Gildon on 3-year, entry-level contract
- Tampa Bay signs 6-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady to 2-year contract
- FOX Sports Florida to replay Florida Panthers wins in primetime
Ludvig, 19, appeared in 60 games with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL), producing 62 points (17-45-62). The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Liberec, Czech Republic, ranked third among all WHL defensemen in points and assists, while ranking fourth in goals. Ludvig’s goals, assists and points totals marked WHL career-bests.
Serving in his first season as Portland’s captain, Ludvig, helped lead his club to a league-best 45-11-3-4 record.
He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (69th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.