Panthers agree to terms with D John Ludvig on 3-year, entry-level contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman John Ludvig on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“John had an outstanding season for Portland in the Western Hockey League and was among the league’s top defensemen,” said Tallon. “He is a talented defenseman who possesses great compete, physicality and character. We are excited for John’s continued development and look forward to his future in the Panthers organization.”

Ludvig, 19, appeared in 60 games with the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL), producing 62 points (17-45-62). The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Liberec, Czech Republic, ranked third among all WHL defensemen in points and assists, while ranking fourth in goals. Ludvig’s goals, assists and points totals marked WHL career-bests.

Serving in his first season as Portland’s captain, Ludvig, helped lead his club to a league-best 45-11-3-4 record.

He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (69th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.