Panthers sign dynamic F Grigori Denisenko to 3-year, entry-level contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with forward Grigori Denisenko on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Grigori is an exciting, dynamic and highly skilled young forward who has been a top player on the international stage and served as captain of Team Russia at the World Juniors,” said Tallon. “We are thrilled for his bright future with the Panthers for years to come.”

Denisenko, 19, appeared in 38 regular season games with Yaroslavl Lokomotiv of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), producing 12 points (6-6-12). The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Novosibirsk, Russia, tallied one goal over six KHL playoff games.

Serving as captain of Team Russia, Denisenko posted a team-leading nine points (3-6-9) over seven games, earning a silver medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

In his career overseas, Denisenko registered 18 points (10-8-18) over 63 career regular season KHL games with Yaroslavl (2018-19 to 2019-20) and notched 47 points (19-28-47) over 63 career regular season games with Loko Yaroslavl (2016-17 to 2018-19) of Russia’s junior league (MHL) where he won two MHL championships (2017-18, 2018-19).

On the international stage, Denisenko has earned a silver medal (2020) and bronze medal (2019) with Russia at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He led the 2019 tournament with nine points (4-5-9) over seven games.

Denisenko was originally selected by Florida in the first round (15th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.