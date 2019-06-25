Panthers to begin 2019-20 season with home-and-home against Tampa Bay Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, today have announced their schedule for the 2019-20 regular season.

The Panthers open the season with two games against their intra-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, with their season opening contest on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Amalie Arena, before hosting the Lightning for the Panthers home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5 at BB&T Center.

The Panthers will play a total of 82 regular season games with 41 games played at BB&T Center.

The schedule is highlighted by 14 Saturday home games and five Sunday home games.

The Panthers regular season finale is set for Saturday, April 4 against the Washington Capitals.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Florida plays 28 games within the Atlantic Division this season with four games (two home and two away) against the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Panthers will play 24 games against teams from the Metropolitan Division and 30 games (one home and one away) against the Western Conference.

From the Metropolitan Division, the Panthers will host both the Pittsburgh Penguins (Oct. 22, Feb. 8) and New York Rangers (Nov. 16, March 30) twice this season.

HOMETOWN HOCKEY NIGHTS IN SOUTH FLORIDA

The Cats will host a season-high 14 home games on Saturday this season, five on Sunday, two on Monday, six on Tuesday, 12 on Thursday and two on Friday. Saturday home games will highlight the hometown Panthers Territory with a focus on South Florida cities.

BATTLE FOR FLORIDA

The Panthers open the season on the road with a home-and-home set of games against their intrastate rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Amalie Arena before hosting them at BB&T Center for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Cats and Bolts will clash in South Florida for the final time of the regular season on Dec. 10 and will face off in their last match-up of the season on Dec. 23 in Tampa.

HOMESTAND FOR THE HOLIDAYS

December marks the Panthers busiest home month of the season as they play season-high 10 games at BB&T Center.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 20, BB&T Center will be the site for a franchise record nine-game homestand for the Panthers as they host the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild, Columbus Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars.

The Cats play their final two home games of 2019 on Dec. 28 against the Detroit Red Wings and Dec. 29 against the Montreal Canadiens.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Cats’ five-game road trip from Feb. 17-25, marks their longest of the season. Away from home, Florida will visit the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Arizona Coyotes.

February marks the Panthers most road-heavy month of their schedule with 10 games being played away from South Florida.

FACING THE CHAMPIONS

In March, the Panthers will face the 2018-19 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues twice, completing their season series at BB&T Center on Saturday, March 21.

PROMOTIONAL NIGHTS

$5 Beer Thursdays will return for another season featuring special pricing on all domestic beers at select stands at BB&T Center.

Major Panthers theme and promotional nights this season will include the return of fan favorites like Star Wars Night, Panther Conservation Night, Military Appreciation Night, Pride Night, Grateful Dead Night, as well as Hockey Fights Cancer Night and more. Fans can stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com/Promotions for the latest information.

START TIMES & MATINEE MATCH-UPS

All Panthers home games are set for 7 P.M., with the exception of five weekend games: Sunday, Nov. 24 vs. Buffalo Sabres (5 P.M.), Sunday, Dec. 5 vs. San Jose Sharks (5 P.M.), Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Edmonton Oilers (4 P.M.), Saturday, Feb. 29 vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6 P.M.) and Sunday, March 1 vs. Calgary Flames (4 P.M.).

DOWNLOAD SCHEDULE

Fans can download and sync their schedule for Outlook, Ical and more at nhl.calreply.net/panthers.

TICKETS

2019-20 Season Tickets are available now. Join our territory to enjoy exclusive savings on select BB&T Center concessions, a 25% merchandise discount at Pantherland store and priority access to BB&T Center concerts and events. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TicketCentral or call 954-835-PUCK (7825) for more information and to book an exclusive tour of the BB&T Center. Fans can click here to request priority access to single-game tickets.