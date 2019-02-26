Panthers recall D Riley Stillman from Springfield on emergency basis

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Tuesday that the club has recalled defenseman Riley Stillman from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds on an emergency basis.

Stillman, 20, has appeared in 46 games with Springfield, producing 11 points (3-8-11). The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Peterborough, Ontario was originally selected by Florida in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

2019-20 Season Tickets are available now. Join our territory to enjoy exclusive savings on select BB&T Center concessions, a 25% merchandise discount at Pantherland store and priority access to BB&T Center concerts and events. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TicketCentral or call 954-835-PUCK (7825) for more information.