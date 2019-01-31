Panthers recall forward Jayce Hawryluk, defensemen Josh Brown, Ian McCoshen from Springfield (AHL)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has recalled forward Jayce Hawryluk, defenseman Josh Brown and defenseman Ian McCoshen from the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Hawryluk, 23, has appeared in 16 games with Florida this season, registering five points (3-2-5). He made his NHL debut on Dec. 15 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, has appeared in 28 games with Springfield, producing 28 points (7-21-28).

He was originally selected by Florida in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Brown, 25, made his NHL debut with Florida on Jan. 18 vs. Toronto and has appeared in three games with the Panthers. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound native of London, Ontario, has played in 22 games with Springfield, recording three goals.

He was originally selected by Florida in the sixth round (152nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

McCoshen, 23, has appeared in four games with Florida this season. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound native of Anaheim, Cali., registered nine assists over 38 games with Springfield.

He was originally selected by Florida in the second round (31st overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Additionally, defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich has been loaned to Springfield.