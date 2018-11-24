Panthers recall goalie Michael Hutchinson from AHL Springfield on emergency basis

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Saturday that the club has recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds on an emergency basis.

Hutchinson, 28, has appeared in four games with Florida this season, owning a 1-1-2 record, 4.18 goals against average and .839 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound native of Barrie, Ontario, has posted a 1-2-1 record over four games with Springfield, notching a 3.48 goals against average and .903 save percentage.

Over 106 career NHL games with Florida (2018-19) and Winnipeg (2013-14 to 2017-18), Hutchinson has registered a 44-40-13 record, 2.70 goals against average, .907 save percentage and three shutouts.

He was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

