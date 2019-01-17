Panthers recall defenseman Josh Brown from Springfield (AHL), place MacKenzie Weegar on IR

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Josh Brown from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Brown, 24, has appeared in 19 games with Springfield, recording three goals and 34 PIM. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound native of London, Ontario has played in 167 career AHL games producing 27 points (7-20-27) and 204 PIM.

Before the start of his professional career, he served as captain of the Oshawa Generals (OHL) for two seasons (2014-15 to 2015-16) and helped lead the team to a 2015 Memorial Cup Championship.

Brown was originally selected by Florida in the sixth round (152nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Additionally, the Panthers have placed defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on injured reserve.