Panthers recall G Michael Hutchinson from Springfield on emergency basis

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Monday that the Panthers have recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson from the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds on an emergency basis.

Hutchinson, 28, registered a 1.85 goals against average and .957 save percentage in his debut with Springfield on Oct. 6 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, making 44 saves on 46 shots.

The 6-foot-3, 202-pound native of Barrie, Ontario, split the 2017-18 season between the Winnipeg Jets and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose. With Winnipeg he owned a 2-1-0 record, 3.26 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

With Manitoba, Hutchinson made 26 appearances, registering a 17-5-4 record and two shutouts. His .935 save percentage and 2.08 goals against average ranked him second and third in the AHL, respectively. Hutchinson played in the 2018 AHL All-Star Game and was named to the 2017-18 AHL Second All-Star Team.

He has played in 102 career NHL games with Winnipeg, posting a 43-39-11 record, 2.65 goals against average, .910 save percentage and three shutouts.

Hutchinson was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the third round (77th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft.

