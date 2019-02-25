Panthers recall forward Dryden Hunt from AHL

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has recalled forward Dryden Hunt from Florida’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Hunt, 23, has appeared in 13 games with Florida this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot, 191-pound native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, has produced 38 points (21-17-38) over 46 games with Springfield. Hunt is tied for first on the Thunderbirds in power-play goals (8) and stands at second in goals (21).

The undrafted forward has appeared in 24 career NHL games, all with Florida, notching two assists.