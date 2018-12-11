Panthers recall forward Anthony Greco from AHL Springfield

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Tuesday that the club has recalled forward Anthony Greco from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Greco, 25, has appeared in 24 games with Springfield, recording 23 points (12-11-23). The 5-foot-10, 176-pound native of Queens, N.Y., stands tied for first on the Thunderbirds in goals and ranks second on the club in points. He leads Springfield in shorthanded goals (2) and shots (81).

The undrafted Ohio State University alum has registered 102 points (57-45-102) over 173 career regular season AHL games.

