Panthers agree to terms with D Alec Rauhauser on 1-year, 2-way contract

Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman Alec Rauhauser on a one-year, two-way contract.

“Over four seasons at Bowling Green, Alec has proven himself to be among the best at his position at the collegiate level,” said Tallon. “He is a skilled two-way defenseman who is a leader both on and off the ice. We are excited to have him join the Panthers organization.”

Rauhauser, 25, appeared in 38 games with Bowling Green State University (WCHA), producing a team-leading 35 points (11-24-35), fourth-most among defensemen in the NCAA. Named WCHA Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in his past three seasons (2019-20 and 2017-18), he paced the conference in scoring among all defensemen with 26 points (7-19-26) in 28 WCHA games.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound native of Bismarck, N.D., recorded 122 points (29-93-122) over 159 games with the Falcons (2016-17 to 2019-20). He led the team in scoring in three of his four seasons at BGSU, and he was named team captain for his senior year.

Rauhauser was named a nominee for the 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award is given to the top NCAA men’s ice hockey player.