Panthers acquire Derick Brassard, Ryan Sheahan, draft picks from Penguins in exchange for Nick Bjugstad, Jared McCann

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Friday that the club has acquired forwards Derick Brassard and Riley Sheahan, a 2019 second-round draft pick, 2019 fourth-round draft pick and a 2019 fourth-round draft pick previously acquired by Pittsburgh from the Minnesota Wild.

“This move balances our needs now and will help us improve in the future. We are pleased to have acquired two quality veteran forwards in Derick and Riley, while adding three valuable 2019 draft selections,” said Tallon. “This move allows our team to remain competitive this season while providing additional flexibility and permitting us to be aggressive in the free agent market this summer.”

Brassard, 31, has appeared in 40 games with Pittsburgh, recording 15 points (9-6-15).

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound native of Hull, Quebec, has produced 443 points (171-272-443) over 756 career regular season NHL games with Pittsburgh (2017-18 to 2018-19), the Ottawa Senators (2016-17 to 2017-18), New York Rangers (2012-13 to 2015-16) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2007-08 to 2012-13). Brassard has appeared in 90 career NHL playoff games, amassing 59 points (23-36-59).

He was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.

Sheahan, 27, has appeared in 49 games with Pittsburgh, recording nine points (7-2-9).

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of St. Catharines, Ontario, has posted 139 points (56-83-139) over 414 career regular season NHL games for Pittsburgh (2017-18 to 2018-19) and the Detroit Red Wings (2011-12 to 2017-18). Sheahan has appeared in 29 career NHL playoff games, amassing seven points (3-4-7).

He was originally selected by Detroit in the first round (21st overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft.

The Panthers are sending forwards Nick Bjugstad and Jared McCann to Pittsburgh in return.

“We want to thank Nick and Jared on behalf of the entire Florida Panthers organization for their contributions to the South Florida Community on and off the ice,” said Tallon.

Join our territory and become a Season Ticket Holder to enjoy exclusive savings on select BB&T Center concessions, 25th Anniversary Discount at Pantherland store and priority access to BB&T Center concerts and events. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TicketCentral or call 954-835-PUCK (7825) for more information.