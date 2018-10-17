PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Flyers blew a three-goal lead, pulled their starting goalie in the third period but still managed to gain two points.

Not exactly the recipe for a victory, but they’ll take it.

“Kind of a crazy game,” coach Dave Hakstol said.

Jordan Weal scored in the shootout to lift Philadelphia over the Florida Panthers 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Weal had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Voracek also scored in the shootout for the Flyers. Philadelphia had to rally to earn two points after leading by three goals late in the second period.

“To our players’ credit, they were able to regain their composure,” Hakstol said.

Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux each had two goals for the Flyers.

Aleksander Barkov and Frank Vatrano scored two apiece for the Panthers (0-2-2), who remained one of two winless teams in the NHL. Evgenii Dadonov also scored and Keith Yandle had two assists.

Coach Bob Boughner was pleased with the resolve his players showed by coming back from three goals down on the road.

“We never gave up and that’s one of the positives,” he said.

Voracek opened the scoring in the shootout by beating Michael Hutchinson with a forehand shot. Hutchinson was making his Panthers debut in place of Roberto Luongo (knee), who missed his third straight contest.

Barkov, Florida’s second shooter, shot past Calvin Pickard with a backhander to even the score. After Hutchinson denied Giroux, Weal beat the goalie through the five-hole. Hakstol had penciled Weal as the No. 4 shooter prior to the contest should a shootout be needed but elevated him after his strong showing in regulation and overtime.

The Flyers secured the win when Pickard stopped Vatrano.

The Panthers scored the only two goals of the third period to tie it at 5.

“We didn’t play the right way in the first 10 minutes of the third period,” Hakstol said.

Dadonov got behind the Philadelphia defense and beat goalie Brian Elliott 5:06 into the period. Hakstol lifted Elliott for backup Pickard after the tally.

“Just a reset on the bench,” he said, adding of the intended message. “Get going fellas.”

Pickard didn’t fare much better as Barkov netted his second of the game, this one on a breakaway, to tie it with 11:53 remaining in the third.

The Flyers erupted for five goals in the second period.

Simmonds netted his first of the contest 1:18 into the period to tie the game at 1 when his deflection from close range went over Hutchinson’s left pad. Weal put Philadelphia in front 4 ½ minutes later with a deflection of his own, and Giroux capitalized on a turnover by firing a wrist shot from the slot past Hutchinson with 11:10 left.

Vatrano netted his second, pulling the Panthers within 3-2 with 7:29 left, when he hustled to the front of the net after Jared McCann dumped the puck into the Philadelphia zone. Simmonds deked to his backhand to beat Hutchinson with 4:31 left and Giroux finished Shayne Gostisbehere‘s pass across the crease with 2:57 remaining to make it 5-2.

The Panthers got their first power-play goal of the season, ending an 0-for-14 skid, when Barkov tipped the puck past Elliott with 2:30 left in the period to enter the final period down two goals.

Notes

Florida D Mike Matheson served the first of a two-game suspension for his hit on Vancouver F Elias Pettersson on Saturday. … Philadelphia has won seven of the last eight contests at home against the Panthers. Florida’s last regulation win in Philadelphia came on Feb. 21, 2013. … Philadelphia has allowed the first goal in all six of its games this season.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Washington on Friday night.

Flyers: At Columbus on Thursday night.