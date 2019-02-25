Done deals: All the moves the Panthers made ahead of the NHL trade deadline

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Monday that the club has made the following transactions prior to the National Hockey League’s 3 P.M. (ET) trade deadline:

— Florida acquired forward Cliff Pu from Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations. Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL) trade forward Tomas Jurco to Charlotte Checkers (AHL) for future considerations.

— Florida received a 2020 third-round draft pick from Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Derick Brassard and a conditional 2020 sixth-round draft pick. Should Brassard re-sign with Colorado, the Panthers will retain the 2020 sixth-round draft pick.

— Florida acquired forward Jean-Sebastien Dea from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Chris Wideman.

— Florida received a 2021 seventh-round draft pick from Winnipeg Jets in exchange for defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich.

“It was a busy day and a good day for the Panthers organization,” said Tallon. “While maintaining a strong roster for the stretch run, we’ve also successfully positioned our club for the future over the past few weeks by stocking draft picks and creating the salary cap flexibility we need to take an aggressive approach in free agency. I want to thank Derick, Bogdan and Chris for their contributions to the Panthers organization and we wish them the best of luck in the future.”

Pu, 20, has appeared in 44 games with the Charlotte Checkers (AHL), producing six points (1-5-6). The 6-foot-2, 187-pound native of Richmond Hill, Ontario, has recorded five points (2-3-5) over five games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL.

Dea, 25, has appeared in 23 NHL games this season with the New Jersey Devils (3-2-5 in 20 GP) and Pittsburgh Penguins (1-0-1 in 3 GP), producing six points (4-2-6). The 5-foot-11, 175-pound native of Laval, Quebec, has recorded 22 points (6-16-22) over 26 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL).

“We’re excited to be adding Jean-Sebastien and Cliff to our roster down in Springfield,” said Panthers Assistant General Manager Eric Joyce. “Jean-Sebastien is a character player who adds depth to our organization and is a proven scorer at the American League level; while Cliff has high-end speed, skill and upside. Both of these players will help us in Springfield and have a chance to develop into contributors with the Panthers down the road.”

He has appeared in 29 career NHL games with New Jersey (2018-19) and Pittsburgh (2016-17 to 2017-18, 2018-19), posting seven points (5-2-7). In 288 career AHL games, Dea has registered 163 points (72-91-163).

Additionally, the Panthers have recalled forward Dryden Hunt from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Hunt, 23, has appeared in 13 games with Florida this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot, 191-pound native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, has produced 38 points (21-17-38) over 46 games with Springfield. Hunt is tied for first on the Thunderbirds in power-play goals (8) and stands at second in goals (21).

