Florida Panthers select forward Grigori Denisenko with 15th overall pick of 2018 NHL draft

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that with the 15th pick of the 2018 Draft, the Panthers have selected forward Grigori Denisenko.

“We are proud to select Grigori with the 15th overall pick,” said Tallon. “He is an explosive forward with outstanding speed and dynamic offensive instincts. He had an excellent season in the Russian junior league and was called upon to play in the playoffs in the KHL. He will be an excellent addition to our young core for years to come.”

Denisenko, 17, appeared in 31 regular season games with Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, producing 22 points (9-13-22). The 5-foot-11, 172-pound native of Yaroslavl, Russia, recorded seven points (5-2-7) over 12 playoff games on his club’s run to a 2018 MHL Championship. Denisenko made his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) debut in the postseason, playing in four games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

Over his career in the MHL, Denisenko has amassed 44 points (18-26-44) over 59 games.

On the international stage, he has represented Russia at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and the World Junior A Hockey Challenge. Denisenko won bronze with Russia at the 2016 U-17 World Hockey Challenge, notching four points (1-3-4) in six games.