NHL Preseason: Brett Connolly starts strong, but Panthers drop both in doubleheader with Predators

In Nashville, Tennessee, Nick Bonino scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Predators to a 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers in a split squad game.

Austin Watson chipped in with a goal and an assist, and Rem Pitlick, Philip Tomasino, and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which had 13 players record a point in the win.

The Predators trailed by two 2:05 into the second period, before scoring the final five goals of the game.

Connor Ingram stopped all 11 shots he faced in the final half of the game to earn the win. Nashville starter Troy Grosenick allowed three goals on 12 shots.

Brett Connolly finished with a goal and an assist for Florida, which also received goals from Colton Sceviour and Jayce Hawryluk. Philippe Desrosiers was charged with the loss after allowing three goals on 11 shots in the second half of the game. Chris Driedger started for the Panthers and stopped 15 of 17 shots.

In Nashville, Juuse Saros and Ethan Haider combined to stop 21 shots in the Predators’ 1-0 win.

Laurent Dauphin‘s goal 3:14 into the first accounted for all of the scoring.

Florida starter Sam Montembeault stopped 18 of 19 shots, and Ryan Bednard made eight saves.