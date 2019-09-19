In Bathurst, New Brunswick, Alex Belzile scored a short-handed goal with less than five minutes remaining to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

Matthew Peca and Jeff Petry each had a goal and an asssit and Riley Barber also scored to help the Canadiens improve to 2-0 in preseason play. Charlie Lindgren stopped 17 shots for Montreal.

Evgenii Dadonov, Mike Hoffman and Jonathan Huberdeau had goals for Florida, which lost its third straight. Chris Driedger finished with 15 saves.