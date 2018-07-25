Panthers, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar agree to terms on 1-year, 1-way contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Wednesday that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar on a one-year, one-way contract.

“We are pleased to have agreed to terms with MacKenzie,” said Tallon. “He is a versatile, young two-way defender who made big strides in his development during his rookie season. We’re excited about keeping our group of talented young players together after their contributions to our strong finish last season. We look forward to watching our club build from that success this coming season and for years to come.”

Weegar, 24, appeared in 60 games in his first full NHL season with Florida, recording eight points (2-6-8). The 6-foot, 212-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, finished second among Panthers defensemen in hits (108), while averaging 14:34 TOI. Weegar scored his first NHL goal in his season debut on Oct. 20 vs. Pittsburgh.

He has played in 63 career NHL games with Florida, registering eight points (2-6-8).

At the American Hockey League (AHL) level, Weegar has played in 153 games producing 70 points (23-47-70) and was named an AHL All-Star in the 2016-17 season.

He was originally selected by Florida in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft. Weegar is currently only one of four players to have played an NHL game from the 2013 Draft’s seventh round and his 63 career games stand as the most played of the four.