Panthers loan F Dominic Toninato to AHL Springfield Thunderbirds

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned forward Dominic Toninato to Florida’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Toninato, 25, appeared in three games with Florida, registering one goal (1-0-1).

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound native of Duluth, Minn., has played in 42 career regular season NHL games, 39 with the Colorado Avalanche (2017-18 to 2018-19), posting four total points (2-2-4).

He was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.