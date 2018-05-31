Panthers agree to terms on contracts for defensemen Josh Brown, Ludwig Bystrom

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Thursday that the Panthers have agreed to terms with defenseman Josh Brown on a two-year, two-way contract and defenseman Ludwig Bystrom on a one-year, two-way contract.

Brown, 24, appeared in 66 games with Florida’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting 10 points (1-9-10). The 6-foot-5, 225-pound native of London, Ontario, has played in 148 career AHL games, producing 24 points (4-20-24).

The 2015 Memorial Cup Champion was originally selected by Florida in the sixth round (152nd overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Bystrom, 23, appeared in 51 games with Springfield recording 26 points (3-23-26) and appeared in six games for the Texas Stars (AHL), registering one goal. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound native of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden was acquired in a trade with the Dallas Stars on Nov. 10, 2017. Over 189 career AHL games, Bystrom has amassed 62 points (8-54-62).

Bystrom was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.