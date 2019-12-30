Panthers F Jonathan Huberdeau named to 2020 All-Star game in St. Louis

SUNRISE, Fla. – The National Hockey League announced today that Florida Panthers forward Jonathan Huberdeau has been named to the roster for the 2020 NHL All-Star Game held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 25. Huberdeau’s All-Star Game appearance marks the first of his NHL career and he will also participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday, Jan. 24.

“Jonathan has developed into an elite talent in the NHL and we are thrilled for him to receive this recognition,” said Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon. “A leader for our club and in our community, Jonathan is well deserving of this honor and we look forward to him proudly representing the Panthers at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game.”

Huberdeau, 26, has appeared in all 38 of Florida’s games this season and leads the Panthers in points (53), goals (16), assists (37), even-strength points (35) and power-play points (18), while leading all Panthers forwards in plus/minus (+12). His 53 points rank him sixth in the NHL, while his 37 assists tie him for fourth among all skaters.

In his 38th game of the season (Dec. 29 vs. Montreal), Huberdeau reached the 50-point mark. Hockey Hall of Famer Pavel Bure is the only Panther in franchise history to reach 50 points in season faster (34 games, 1999-00).

On Dec. 20 against the Dallas Stars, Huberdeau posted his second consecutive four-point game, becoming only the second Panther in franchise history to do so. He appeared in his 500th NHL game on Dec. 16 against the Ottawa Senators, producing four assists to reach his 400th NHL point.

One of only 10 players in franchise history to appear in 500 regular season games for the Panthers and one of only two to reach 400 points, the 6-foot-1, 202-pound native of Saint-Jerome, Quebec, is the longest tenured player on the Panthers roster, having produced 412 points (141-271-412) over 505 career games and eight seasons with Florida (2012-13 to 2019-20).

On Nov. 16, 2019 against the New York Rangers, Huberdeau recorded his 250th NHL assist, supplanting Stephen Weiss as the franchise’s leader in assists.

Originally selected by Florida in the first round (third overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Huberdeau stands at second in points (412) in Panthers franchise history, while ranking seventh in goals (141) and ninth in games played by a skater (505).

Huberdeau currently stands eight points away from surpassing Olli Jokinen (419) for the Panthers franchise scoring record.