Panthers forward Jamie McGinn out indefinitely following back surgery

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced Friday that Panthers forward Jamie McGinn has undergone successful back surgery and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

McGinn, 30, appeared in 76 games for the Panthers in 2017-18 recording 29 points (13-16-29). The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Fergus, Ontario, has played in 598 career NHL games with Florida (2017-18), the Arizona Coyotes (2016-17), Anaheim Ducks (2015-16), Buffalo Sabres (2015-16), Colorado Avalanche (2011-12 to 2014-15) and San Jose Sharks (2008-09 to 2011-12), producing 213 points (113-100-213).

He was originally selected by San Jose in the second round (36th overall) of the 2006 NHL Draft.