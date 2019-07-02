FOX Sports Florida to live stream Florida Panthers free agency news conference at 1 p.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (July 2, 2019) – FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, will live stream the Panthers press conference scheduled to take place this afternoon at the BB&T Center. Live streaming coverage featuring Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon, Head Coach Joel Quenneville, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and other Panthers free agent signings will begin promptly at 1 p.m. on FOX Sports GO and www.foxsportsgo.com.

Following the press conference, be sure to follow @FOXSportsFL on Twitter and visit www.foxsportsflorida.com to watch play-by-play announcer Steve “Goldie” Goldstein’s one-on-one interviews with Panthers players.

ABOUT FOX SPORTS FLORIDA / FOX SPORTS SUN

